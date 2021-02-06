Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] moved up 15.38: Why It’s Important

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, up 15.38%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Theratechnologies’ Lead Peptide Drug Conjugate TH1902 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Sortilin-expressing Cancers.

Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of patients with sortilin positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy.

“Receiving fast track designation for TH1902 at this early stage of development is a significant recognition for our SORT1+ Technology™ and further supports the future development of TH1902. The designation, which applies to all solid tumours expressing sortilin, also highlights the broad applicability and immense medical need for innovative, targeted, and potentially more effective and better-tolerated therapies for cancer,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Theratechnologies.

Theratechnologies Inc. stock is now 8.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. THTX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.17 and lowest of $2.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.25, which means current price is +26.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 206.91K shares, THTX reached a trading volume of 12827546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00.

How has THTX stock performed recently?

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, THTX shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.47 and a Gross Margin at +54.94. Theratechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.77.

Return on Total Capital for THTX is now -10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.41. Additionally, THTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] managed to generate an average of -$148,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 15.39% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 831,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 million in THTX stocks shares; and CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC., currently with $0.97 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 200,680 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 213,225 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,325,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,739,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,379 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 142,093 shares during the same period.