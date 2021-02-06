Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] gain 11.51% so far this year. What now?

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] closed the trading session at $3.39 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $3.48. The company report on December 30, 2020 that Tarena Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee.

Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal letter dated December 8, 2020 (the “Proposal”), has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist it in this process.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.51 percent and weekly performance of 11.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 272.57K shares, TEDU reached to a volume of 5238135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.15

TEDU stock trade performance evaluation

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, TEDU shares gained by 6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.53 and a Gross Margin at +40.71. Tarena International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.51.

Return on Total Capital for TEDU is now -213.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -302.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,154.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.29. Additionally, TEDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 191.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] managed to generate an average of -$12,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tarena International Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -516.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to -1.25%.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 29.40% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,429,304, which is approximately -0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 607,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in TEDU stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.34 million in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly 719.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tarena International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 104,384 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 639,933 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,576,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,320,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,184 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 441,930 shares during the same period.