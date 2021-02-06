Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.08%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Skyworks Reports Q1 FY21 Results.

Delivers Record Revenue of $1.510 Billion, up 58% Sequentially and 69% Y-o-Y.

Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.05, up 103% Y-o-Y; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.36, up 100% Y-o-Y.

Over the last 12 months, SWKS stock rose by 49.70%. The one-year Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.24. The average equity rating for SWKS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.08 billion, with 167.04 million shares outstanding and 165.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, SWKS stock reached a trading volume of 5001862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $171.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $185, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SWKS stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SWKS shares from 155 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 8.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

SWKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.12 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.40, while it was recorded at 179.82 for the last single week of trading, and 138.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skyworks Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.99 and a Gross Margin at +47.71. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.28.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 21.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.30. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $81,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SWKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 11.95%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,782 million, or 79.60% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,239,488, which is approximately -2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,636,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly -0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 10,593,892 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 11,504,210 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 105,102,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,200,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,677 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 859,049 shares during the same period.