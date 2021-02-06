Saturday, February 6, 2021
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

By Edison Baldwin

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] loss -3.54% or -0.23 points to close at $6.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4966202 shares. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties To Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) will release its 2020 fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 starting at 8:30am PST to further discuss the fourth quarter and annual results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:.

It opened the trading session at $6.61, the shares rose to $6.61 and dropped to $6.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded -36.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -88.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 4966202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SAND stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.74. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.48. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $481 million, or 47.98% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,569,783, which is approximately 8.275% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 7,765,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.69 million in SAND stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $29.98 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 8,272,384 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,586 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 59,876,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,703,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,279 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,780,439 shares during the same period.

