Saturday, February 6, 2021
Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] moved up 13.82: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] gained 13.82% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that based on a notification letter recently received from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”), the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

The Company had previously received written notice from Nasdaq in October 2020 indicating that because the closing bid price per share had been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the Minimum Price Bid Requirement. According to the recent notification letter, the staff of Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from January 19, 2021 to February 1, 2021, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is now closed.

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 26.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.33 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $1.24 to $1.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 4442330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.64. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 64.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8802, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1535 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $29000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 259,448 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 974,492 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 880,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 964,107 shares during the same period.

