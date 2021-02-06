Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Stock trading around $3.16 per share: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.31 during the day while it closed the day at $3.16. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Ships makes the world go.

January 19, 2021.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock has also gained 10.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAT stock has inclined by 7.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.62% and gained 7.12% year-on date.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $457.76 million, with 149.80 million shares outstanding and 146.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3933846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.26.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.15. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of -$517,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140 million, or 30.50% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,902,525, which is approximately -1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,004,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.81 million in NAT stocks shares; and GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC, currently with $8.9 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 7,681,171 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,270,168 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 31,479,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,431,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,582,723 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 937,489 shares during the same period.