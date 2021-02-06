Market cap of Mmtec Inc. [MTC] reaches 47.00M – now what?

Mmtec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] price surged by 14.15 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on October 16, 2020 that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Half Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) (“MMTEC”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a China based technology company that provides access to the U.S. financial markets, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half 2020 Summary.

A sum of 2286941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. Mmtec Inc. shares reached a high of $2.47 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Mmtec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mmtec Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

MTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Mmtec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.39. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 54.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Mmtec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mmtec Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mmtec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1464.55 and a Gross Margin at +41.87. Mmtec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1117.17.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -111.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mmtec Inc. [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.77. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Mmtec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Mmtec Inc. [MTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 99,152, which is approximately 123.371% of the company’s market cap and around 62.85% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 44,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in MTC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly -51.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mmtec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 88,180 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 55,442 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 54,529 shares during the same period.