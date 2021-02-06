Market cap of cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] reaches 267.48M – now what?

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] jumped around 0.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.13 at the close of the session, up 15.80%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Former FDA Official Engaged By cbdMD.

Dr. Sibyl Swift to Advise on Company’s Regulatory Affairs.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that it has retained former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official Dr. Sibyl Swift as a regulatory consultant to oversee the company’s regulatory initiatives and prepare its products for further certifications.

cbdMD Inc. stock is now 73.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YCBD Stock saw the intraday high of $5.44 and lowest of $4.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.58, which means current price is +105.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 3521814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YCBD shares is $5.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YCBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has YCBD stock performed recently?

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.99. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 91.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.23 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.98 and a Gross Margin at +62.96. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.21.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -27.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.18. Additionally, YCBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of $76,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

Insider trade positions for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

There are presently around $36 million, or 15.10% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,439,725, which is approximately 66.495% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,234,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in YCBD stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.05 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly 14.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in cbdMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 2,543,533 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 953,026 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,545,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,042,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449,703 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 656,302 shares during the same period.