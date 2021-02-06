Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is 18.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $1.42 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.46. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Farmmi Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Achieves Fiscal Year 2020 Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.05 Compared to a Net Loss of $0.03 Per Diluted Share for Fiscal Year 2019.

Continues to Grow Customer Base with Another Customer Now Accounting for More than 10% of Revenue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.33 percent and weekly performance of 6.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 83.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 2243343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 51.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1760, while it was recorded at 1.2920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8392 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.84 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.00.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.13. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of -$3,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 372,299, which is approximately 30.266% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 110,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 195,623 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,582 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 271,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,862 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,470 shares during the same period.