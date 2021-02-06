Energous Corporation [WATT] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 113.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.85 at the close of the session, up 7.84%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 3110307 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

Energous Corporation stock is now 113.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WATT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.88 and lowest of $3.4619 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.69, which means current price is +110.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 3916678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energous Corporation [WATT]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 624.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has WATT stock performed recently?

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, WATT shares gained by 85.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19390.09. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19185.83.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -196.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$752,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Energous Corporation [WATT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

Insider trade positions for Energous Corporation [WATT]

There are presently around $24 million, or 12.60% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,070,032, which is approximately 94.401% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 769,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in WATT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.24 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 102.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 2,743,939 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 911,678 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,656,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,311,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,117 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 787,858 shares during the same period.