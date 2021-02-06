CSX Corporation [CSX] Stock trading around $88.42 per share: What’s Next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -1.01% or -0.9 points to close at $88.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4013988 shares. The company report on January 22, 2021 that CSX Announces Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.99, Including $0.05 Charge for Early Debt Repayment.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $760 million, or $0.99 per share. These results include a charge of $48 million, or $0.05 per share after-tax, related to the early retirement of debt.

CSX’s operating ratio set a company fourth quarter record of 57.0 percent, compared with 60.0 percent in the prior year. Despite the lower level of economic activity and operating challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, CSX produced a full year 2020 operating ratio of 58.8 percent, exceeding the Company’s initial guidance of a 59.0 percent operating ratio.

It opened the trading session at $89.33, the shares rose to $89.789 and dropped to $87.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 23.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 4013988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $100.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.61, while it was recorded at 88.04 for the last single week of trading, and 78.34 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.22 and a Gross Margin at +41.22. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.42. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.68.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $50,374 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,006,717, which is approximately 3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,941,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.58 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 34,780,466 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 30,039,813 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 504,890,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,710,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,260,935 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 630,538 shares during the same period.