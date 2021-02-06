Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain 11.63% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 2.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.92. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that Head of Consumer Banking Brendan Coughlin will participate at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum to be held virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:50 am ET.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5027065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $17.41 billion, with 426.85 million shares outstanding and 425.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5027065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $44.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $32 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.06.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.59, while it was recorded at 38.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.75. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $15,860 million, or 99.75% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,504,488, which is approximately -2.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,768,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $962.79 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 49,013,793 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 45,282,450 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 302,991,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,288,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,373,109 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,983,694 shares during the same period.