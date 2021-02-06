Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] Stock trading around $120.57 per share: What’s Next?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHKP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.81%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Check Point Software’s Quantum Spark™ Security Gateways Protect Small and Medium Businesses against the Most Advanced Cyber-Threats.

Extended range of gateways delivers award-winning automated threat prevention and integrated security out of the box, with zero-touch management to meet the unique needs of SMBs.

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has announced the the availability of its complete Quantum Spark™ series of security gateways for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). The range of six gateways sets new standards of protection against the most advanced cyber-attacks for SMBs, giving unrivalled ease of deployment and management, and delivering optimum security without needing specialist skills.

Over the last 12 months, CHKP stock rose by 4.37%. The one-year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.88. The average equity rating for CHKP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.50 billion, with 139.30 million shares outstanding and 109.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CHKP stock reached a trading volume of 3940838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHKP shares is $132.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHKP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $141 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHKP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHKP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CHKP Stock Performance Analysis:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, CHKP shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHKP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.48, while it was recorded at 127.04 for the last single week of trading, and 119.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.20 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.39.

Return on Total Capital for CHKP is now 24.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] managed to generate an average of $160,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CHKP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHKP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. go to 6.25%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,170 million, or 79.10% of CHKP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHKP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 8,534,993, which is approximately -7.409% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 5,297,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.76 million in CHKP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $621.79 million in CHKP stock with ownership of nearly 1.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHKP] by around 11,002,492 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 13,938,321 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 75,998,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,938,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHKP stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,019,035 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 662,959 shares during the same period.