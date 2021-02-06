Aptiv PLC [APTV] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $151.23 during the day while it closed the day at $142.15. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Aptiv Reports Record Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, reported fourth quarter 2020 U.S. GAAP earnings of $1.04 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.13 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include:.

Aptiv PLC stock has also gained 6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTV stock has inclined by 39.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.55% and gained 9.10% year-on date.

The market cap for APTV stock reached $38.33 billion, with 270.03 million shares outstanding and 268.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 4000669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $136.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTV shares from 108 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 69.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

APTV stock trade performance evaluation

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.34, while it was recorded at 139.79 for the last single week of trading, and 96.29 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.85 and a Gross Margin at +25.65. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.35. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $7,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptiv PLC posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 3.44%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,819 million, or 99.60% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,504,510, which is approximately -2.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,495,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in APTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.9 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly 4.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 11,146,990 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 16,437,533 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 224,397,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,981,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,055 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,596 shares during the same period.