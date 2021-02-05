ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Stock trading around $4.41 per share: What’s Next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] jumped around 0.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.41 at the close of the session, up 12.21%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Announces Election of James Huang as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

– Mr. Huang is a veteran industry entrepreneur with 20+ years founding and funding biotech innovation –.

– Heidi Hagen elected Lead Independent Director –.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock is now 75.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZIOP Stock saw the intraday high of $4.47 and lowest of $3.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.83, which means current price is +75.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ZIOP reached a trading volume of 4322003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has ZIOP stock performed recently?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 55.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

Insider trade positions for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $473 million, or 55.60% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,283,436, which is approximately -1.3% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 15,151,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.82 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $66.08 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly -2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 7,413,211 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,845,516 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 96,009,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,268,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,067 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 431,889 shares during the same period.