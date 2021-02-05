Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] is 48.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] price surged by 16.99 percent to reach at $1.04. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Former Police Chiefs Kathleen O’Toole and Sylvia Moir Join WRAP as Senior Advisors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced the appointment of Kathleen O’Toole, retired Commissioner of Boston and Seattle Police Departments, and Sylvia Moir, retired Chief of Tempe Police Department, to join the Company’s public safety technology development and agency relations efforts.

Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir will be working with the WRAP Reality team on the development of a virtual reality-based training simulator focusing on topics of de-escalation, use of force, crisis intervention and officer wellness. Both will advise on R&D and training development, as well as conduct outreach and liaison with law enforcement executives and community stakeholders.“As WRAP continues to drive innovations in public safety, we are proud to welcome two highly accomplished leaders,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir each hold decades of career experience in law enforcement as well as historic positions as inaugural female chiefs of their respective departments. As trailblazers of reform, we look forward to their contributions to police training and education in partnership with WRAP.”Kathleen O’Toole has held several executive positions in the public and private sectors and is widely recognized for her principled leadership and successful reform efforts in North America and Europe.As a law school student, O’Toole accepted a position as patrol officer with the Boston Police Department and worked a number of field, investigative and supervisory assignments as she rose through the ranks. She served as Chief of the Metropolitan District Commission Police in Boston, Lieutenant Colonel overseeing Special Operations in the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, Boston Police Commissioner and Seattle Chief of Police. She also served as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána, the Irish national police service. She was a member of the Independent Commission on Policing during the Northern Ireland Peace Process and recently chaired the Commission on the Future of Policing in the Republic of Ireland. O’Toole has served on several other review and reform panels. She provides services as a subject-matter expert to the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. She was appointed as Monitor to oversee a federally supervised consent decree in East Haven, CT. She was an advisor to the Illinois AG’s Office during the development of a settlement agreement between the City of Chicago and the State, and now serves as a member of the monitoring team overseeing the project. She also serves as a member of the monitoring team in Baltimore.O’Toole has substantial private sector experience as well. As a practicing attorney, she has represented clients on civil matters and acted “of counsel” to a Boston law firm. She once served as a corporate security manager at Digital Equipment Corporation and had global responsibility for executive protection, crisis management and threats of violence in the workplace. She has provided a diverse range of consulting services to several multi-national corporations based in North America and Europe. O’Toole regularly provides lectures at academic institutions throughout the US and Europe and presents frequently at professional conferences. She has served as an adjunct faculty member at Northeastern University, University of Ulster and Seattle University. O’Toole received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Boston College, a Juris Doctor from New England School of Law and was admitted to the bar as a practicing attorney. She also earned a PhD at the Business School of Trinity College Dublin. Sylvia Moir is principal for The Macrae Group, a consulting firm formed in late 2020 specializing in organizational assessment, analysis, evaluation, and advising on modern law enforcement training and education.Moir’s extensive background in law enforcement and public safety includes both agency leadership and thought leadership across multiple areas of police training, strategy, policy and reform. A California native, Chief Moir has over 30 years of experience in local police practice. Sylvia joined the Tempe Arizona Police Department as the Chief in March 2016 and led the department through October 2020.“Reimagining policing must include innovations which confront where policing has fallen short. As police executives and communities search for solutions to enhance how police officers provide effective and equitable service, we demand innovations like WRAP’s Virtual Reality Simulator to fill existing gaps,” said Moir. “The WRAP Reality platform shows great promise in enhancing police officer decision making and may simultaneously boost officer wellness and resilience; this promise is why I am eager to contribute to this progressive tool.” Previously, Moir was the Chief of the El Cerrito Police Department from 2010 until her appointment as the Police Chief in Tempe, Arizona. Chief Moir spent most of her early career with the Sacramento Police Department where she served in every division of the department. She was the Incident Commander on hundreds of planned and spontaneous events, a trainer in several policing subjects, and a member of the Sacramento Police Honor Guard. She completed rigorous training with the US Army Old Guard at Fort Myer, VA and Arlington National Cemetery.California Governor Jerry Brown appointed Chief Moir to the Commission on California Peace Officer Standards and Training for two terms. Moir served on the Executive Committee for the California Police Chiefs Association and as the President of the Police Executive Research Forum. She is currently an Executive Fellow for the National Police Foundation, Chair of the Community Policing Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an advisor for the American Law Institute, and a member of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force.Chief Moir holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento, a Master of Arts in Organizational Management, and a Master of Science degree from the Naval Postgraduate School – Center for Homeland Defense and Security. In 2019, Moir presented a TEDx Talk on mindfulness in policing.About WRAPWRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.Follow WRAP here:.

A sum of 1611488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 722.04K shares. Wrap Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.27 and dropped to a low of $6.10 until finishing in the latest session at $7.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

WRAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.24. With this latest performance, WRAP shares gained by 37.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wrap Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1236.19 and a Gross Margin at +39.72. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1194.83.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -54.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$438,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

WRAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRAP.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 20.70% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,061,704, which is approximately 112.252% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 949,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in WRAP stocks shares; and KAMUNTING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.41 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 7.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 2,014,495 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,239,165 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,082,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,336,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,197 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 996,316 shares during the same period.