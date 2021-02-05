why CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.56

CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE: CLGX] closed the trading session at $81.82 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.85, while the highest price level was $83.28. The company report on February 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CoreLogic, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CoreLogic common stock that they own.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.82 percent and weekly performance of 8.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, CLGX reached to a volume of 11386774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLGX shares is $73.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLGX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CoreLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CoreLogic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreLogic Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLGX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CLGX stock trade performance evaluation

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, CLGX shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.08, while it was recorded at 78.83 for the last single week of trading, and 65.82 for the last 200 days.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.93 and a Gross Margin at +39.40. CoreLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLGX is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.05. Additionally, CLGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] managed to generate an average of $13,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CoreLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreLogic Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreLogic Inc. go to 9.24%.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,731 million, or 94.70% of CLGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,871,082, which is approximately -8.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,441,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.02 million in CLGX stocks shares; and SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP, currently with $451.65 million in CLGX stock with ownership of nearly 31.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE:CLGX] by around 18,287,771 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 21,396,161 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 30,356,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,040,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLGX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,423,875 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,052,065 shares during the same period.