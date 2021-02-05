why AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] slipped around -1.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.32 at the close of the session, down -13.14%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $110.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. AquaBounty expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $110.5 million from the offering. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock is now 6.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AQB Stock saw the intraday high of $9.8153 and lowest of $9.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.32, which means current price is +15.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 17437162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5208.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21.

How has AQB stock performed recently?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, AQB shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 343.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6976.96 and a Gross Margin at -2502.45. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7083.53.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$206,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Earnings analysis for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

Insider trade positions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $251 million, or 50.00% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,253,912, which is approximately 28.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,860,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.98 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.31 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 106.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 8,756,286 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,462,208 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,725,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,943,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,935 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 130,750 shares during the same period.