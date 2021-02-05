why Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.60

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE: WMS] closed the trading session at $103.46 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.00, while the highest price level was $103.91. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.09 per share.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, “’s dividend demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to shareholders, as well as our confidence in the strength of our balance sheet to return this cash to shareholders while also continuing to invest in our business and strategic initiatives of the Company.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.79 percent and weekly performance of 21.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 107.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 447.95K shares, WMS reached to a volume of 1114335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMS shares is $86.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

WMS stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.08. With this latest performance, WMS shares gained by 25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.78 for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.41, while it was recorded at 88.80 for the last single week of trading, and 60.95 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.02 and a Gross Margin at +25.71. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.56.

Return on Total Capital for WMS is now 12.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.28. Additionally, WMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] managed to generate an average of -$39,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. go to 49.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,168 million, or 86.00% of WMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMS stocks are: BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,757,405, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,172,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.73 million in WMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $426.89 million in WMS stock with ownership of nearly -1.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE:WMS] by around 5,097,803 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 4,659,513 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 49,859,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,617,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,289,546 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,562,321 shares during the same period.