why ABB Ltd [ABB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.33

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] loss -5.04% or -1.54 points to close at $29.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4597972 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that ABB: Q4 and Full-Year 2020 Results.

ABB (SWX:ABBN): Solid end to challenging year.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

It opened the trading session at $29.11, the shares rose to $29.13 and dropped to $28.755, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABB points out that the company has recorded 11.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ABB reached to a volume of 4597972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 36.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ABB stock

ABB Ltd [ABB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 29.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.73.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.53. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $7,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABB Ltd posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 15,653,385 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 6,272,229 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 66,767,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,692,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,851,906 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,638 shares during the same period.