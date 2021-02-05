Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] Revenue clocked in at $13.00 million, up 52.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: WVE] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 17.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.01. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Wave Life Sciences Highlights Pipeline Progress and Expansion Leveraging New PN Backbone Chemistry Modifications.

Three clinical trials to begin in 2021 with compounds containing Wave’s novel PN backbone chemistry modifications.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Data from ongoing PRECISION-HD and OLE clinical trials for Huntington’s disease expected by end of 1Q 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1041607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stands at 8.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.83%.

The market cap for WVE stock reached $567.95 million, with 38.36 million shares outstanding and 24.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 674.83K shares, WVE reached a trading volume of 1041607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WVE shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on WVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

How has WVE stock performed recently?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.81. With this latest performance, WVE shares gained by 42.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1303.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1211.52.

Return on Total Capital for WVE is now -224.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -212.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.45. Additionally, WVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] managed to generate an average of -$643,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. posted -1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WVE.

Insider trade positions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]

There are presently around $445 million, or 76.70% of WVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WVE stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,775,207, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 3,301,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.65 million in WVE stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $31.26 million in WVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:WVE] by around 12,107,112 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,489,093 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 20,490,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,086,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WVE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,221,198 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,190 shares during the same period.