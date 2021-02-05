Wall Street Analyst Upgrade New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $10.61 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.345, while the highest price level was $10.61. The company report on January 27, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.57 percent and weekly performance of -0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 4301776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.23. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.89.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,898 million, or 61.00% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,097,944, which is approximately -1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,050,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.93 million in NYCB stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $401.07 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -28.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 21,715,932 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 33,480,975 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 217,955,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,152,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,319,061 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,183,345 shares during the same period.