Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.16. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and industrial software leader, announced Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5. Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions business since 2018, will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. Karsanbhai has led Automation Solutions to strong performance, elevating Emerson’s software profile and digital transformation business.

Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson’s board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4. Over his two decades at the helm of the $16.8 billion global company, Farr has led Emerson through multiple strategic evolutions to grow the company’s global footprint, stay ahead of changing market conditions and advance the organization’s capabilities and competitiveness on the worldwide stage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4457064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $51.43 billion, with 597.20 million shares outstanding and 594.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 4457064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $87.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $89 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $100, while UBS kept a Buy rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.81, while it was recorded at 82.36 for the last single week of trading, and 68.76 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.63 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.26. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $23,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 2.94%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $37,153 million, or 76.40% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,723,108, which is approximately -1.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,270,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.37 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 611 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 21,173,876 shares. Additionally, 686 investors decreased positions by around 17,046,372 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 403,235,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,456,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,452,845 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 607,191 shares during the same period.