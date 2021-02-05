Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.45 during the day while it closed the day at $21.43. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Greentown Labs Houston Celebrates New Partners at Reveal Ceremony on Feb. 2.

North America’s largest climatetech incubator is on track to open its second-ever location in Houston’s Innovation District in Spring 2021.

Greentown Labs Houston (Greentown Houston), the city’s first-ever climatetech startup incubator, announced its network of partners has grown by five with the addition of CenterPoint Energy, Gexa Energy of NextEra Energy Resources, EIV Capital, Wells Fargo, and Williams as its newest Founding and Grand Opening Partners. These partners join a diverse group of 16 existing partners that represent a broad community of energy organizations, renewable energy experts, and organizations committed to supporting early-stage cleantech startups.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock has also loss -0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNP stock has declined by -1.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.67% and lost -0.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $11.95 billion, with 545.00 million shares outstanding and 543.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 4174505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $24, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 21.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -5.88%.

There are presently around $11,119 million, or 98.01% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,735,619, which is approximately 6.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,537,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $933.02 million in CNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $690.16 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 9.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 93,170,405 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 52,423,192 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 373,279,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,873,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,877,995 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 14,189,740 shares during the same period.