Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.05%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

ARR of $722.0 million, up 35% year-over-year, 32% on a constant currency basis.

Subscription revenue of $170.3 million, up 33% year-over-year, 30% on a constant currency basis.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock rose by 54.69%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.14. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.52 billion, with 280.08 million shares outstanding and 179.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 9311922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $50.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 120.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.05. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.64, while it was recorded at 44.13 for the last single week of trading, and 39.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$186,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 35.60%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,366 million, or 95.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 95,078,270, which is approximately -18.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,261,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.02 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $672.08 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 7.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 44,868,404 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 36,717,104 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 185,092,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,678,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,355,013 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,685,753 shares during the same period.