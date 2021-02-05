Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] closed the trading session at $5.12 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.11, while the highest price level was $6.90. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards.

Leading experts in central nervous system (CNS) clinical development and translational sciences to advise company’s advancement of therapeutic pipeline candidates.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards comprised of academic leaders with expertise in CNS diseases and the development of novel therapeutics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.32 percent and weekly performance of 64.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 116.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 335.77K shares, CYCN reached to a volume of 22649604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

CYCN stock trade performance evaluation

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.63. With this latest performance, CYCN shares gained by 65.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.19 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2664.72. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2729.27.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -149.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.64. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,308,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118 million, or 71.40% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 6,196,063, which is approximately 418.038% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,742,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.04 million in CYCN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.01 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 6,236,574 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 916,131 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,831,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,983,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,544 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 524,461 shares during the same period.