Vroom Inc. [VRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.31 billion, up 5.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] price surged by 6.51 percent to reach at $2.63. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire CarStory.

Acquisition adds industry’s largest source of AI-powered market data plus advanced digital retailing services to Vroom’s platform.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Vroom (www.vroom.com), an innovative ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and sell used vehicles, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail, through the acquisition of Vast Holdings, Inc. Leveraging its machine learning, informed by more than 7 million listings per day and more than 18 million consumer sessions per month, CarStory brings the industry’s most complete and accurate view of predictive market data to Vroom’s national ecommerce and vehicle operations platform. As part of Vroom, CarStory will continue to drive automotive retail innovation by aggregating, optimizing and distributing current market data from thousands of automotive sources and offering its digital retailing services to dealers, top automotive financial services companies and household names in automotive industry research and retailing.

A sum of 4303539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. Vroom Inc. shares reached a high of $44.24 and dropped to a low of $41.03 until finishing in the latest session at $43.03.

The one-year VRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.93. The average equity rating for VRM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18.

VRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.26. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.46, while it was recorded at 40.11 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vroom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +4.35. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.14.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -32.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.83. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Vroom Inc. [VRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,653 million, or 73.50% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,875,263, which is approximately -0.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,068,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.1 million in VRM stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $183.81 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly -21.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 20,700,018 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,984,104 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 36,974,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,658,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,347,476 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,692,869 shares during the same period.