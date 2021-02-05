Veru Inc. [VERU] Stock trading around $14.28 per share: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] jumped around 4.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.28 at the close of the session, up 44.39%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Veru to Report Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on February 10th.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 before the market opens. Veru’s management will host a conference call that same day at 8 a.m. ET to review the Company’s performance and to answer questions. The call will also be accessible via webcast.

Event DetailsInterested parties may access the call by dialing 800-341-1602 from the U.S. or 412-902-6706 from outside the U.S. and asking to be joined into the Veru Inc. call. The call will also be available through a live, listen-only audio broadcast via the Internet at www.verupharma.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available, beginning the same day at approximately 12 p.m. (noon) ET by dialing 877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., passcode 10151507, for one week.

Veru Inc. stock is now 65.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERU Stock saw the intraday high of $14.59 and lowest of $9.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.45, which means current price is +83.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 29465873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.22. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 50.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 347.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.29 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 10.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $231 million, or 23.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,065,740, which is approximately 20.791% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,189,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.54 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $23.56 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,122,712 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,700,021 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,375,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,198,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,625 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 750,185 shares during the same period.