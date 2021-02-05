Saturday, February 6, 2021
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell -6.09% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -2.54 percent to reach at -$8.57. The company report on February 4, 2021 that UnitedHealth Group Announces Executive Leadership Actions.

Andrew Witty to Become CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

Dirk McMahon to Become President, COO; Will Join Witty and John Rex, CFO, in Chief Executive Office.

A sum of 5956330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $335.29 and dropped to a low of $328.39 until finishing in the latest session at $329.32.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.87. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $396.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $384, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.76.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.29, while it was recorded at 334.70 for the last single week of trading, and 317.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.41%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270,451 million, or 89.40% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,780,738, which is approximately -1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,223,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.11 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.21 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -5.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,181 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 25,407,303 shares. Additionally, 955 investors decreased positions by around 28,819,782 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 767,014,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,241,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,670 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,204,769 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMaxim Group lifts Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleLiquidia Corporation [LQDA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 12.20% YTD: What’s Next?

