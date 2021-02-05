UBS slashes price target on Unilever PLC [UL] – find out why.

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] slipped around -3.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.85 at the close of the session, down -5.82%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Dollar Shave Club Unveils a New Ad Campaign to Mark its Next Chapter as an Omnichannel Grooming Brand.

DSC says, “We Got You” to guys everywhere to help solve their grooming problems.

, Dollar Shave Club (DSC), the original shave subscription brand that took the world by storm and is part of Unilever, makes a splash in classic DSC fashion with a new ad campaign for real guys with real grooming problems. The “We Got You” campaign, the biggest in years from DSC, marks its status as an omnichannel brand.

Unilever PLC stock is now -7.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UL Stock saw the intraday high of $56.46 and lowest of $55.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.89, which means current price is +0.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 4877608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.28, while it was recorded at 58.11 for the last single week of trading, and 58.24 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 25.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.76. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $12,227 million, or 4.10% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,387,726, which is approximately -2.766% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GARDNER RUSSO & GARDNER LLC, holding 11,668,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.68 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $596.55 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly -0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 8,867,653 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 15,683,780 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 194,369,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,920,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 875,098 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 938,744 shares during the same period.