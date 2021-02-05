Friday, February 5, 2021
Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Stock trading around $13.43 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] gained 13.72% or 1.62 points to close at $13.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2589912 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Triumph Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Positive Free Cash Flow in the Quarter.

Maintains Full Year Fiscal 2021 Net Sales Guidance.

It opened the trading session at $11.90, the shares rose to $13.78 and dropped to $11.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGI points out that the company has recorded 98.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -344.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, TGI reached to a volume of 2589912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $11.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $16 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $16, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TGI stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TGI shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for TGI stock

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.35. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.84. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$2,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

There are presently around $622 million, or 90.40% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,803,418, which is approximately 6.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,225,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.03 million in TGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.38 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 55.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 6,979,123 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,559,058 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,780,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,318,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 655,764 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,676 shares during the same period.

