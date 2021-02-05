The ExOne Company [XONE] Stock trading around $37.97 per share: What’s Next?

The ExOne Company [NASDAQ: XONE] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 14.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.97. The company report on February 1, 2021 that ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets.

TCL Hofmann is a trusted provider of manufacturing materials and equipment in Australia and New Zealand, helping companies to modernize their operations.

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced that TCL Hofmann is now an authorized channel partner to sell ExOne industrial solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1511162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The ExOne Company stands at 15.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.82%.

The market cap for XONE stock reached $675.11 million, with 17.60 million shares outstanding and 14.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.79K shares, XONE reached a trading volume of 1511162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The ExOne Company [XONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XONE shares is $14.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XONE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for The ExOne Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The ExOne Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ExOne Company is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for XONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has XONE stock performed recently?

The ExOne Company [XONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.91. With this latest performance, XONE shares gained by 305.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 308.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.65 for The ExOne Company [XONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 31.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ExOne Company [XONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.44. The ExOne Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.33.

Return on Total Capital for XONE is now -26.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ExOne Company [XONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, XONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ExOne Company [XONE] managed to generate an average of -$48,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The ExOne Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company [XONE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ExOne Company posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ExOne Company go to 46.49%.

Insider trade positions for The ExOne Company [XONE]

There are presently around $414 million, or 48.60% of XONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XONE stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,062,980, which is approximately 25.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,623,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.64 million in XONE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $61.64 million in XONE stock with ownership of nearly -0.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ExOne Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in The ExOne Company [NASDAQ:XONE] by around 2,005,789 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 459,372 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,436,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,901,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XONE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 909,715 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 90,042 shares during the same period.