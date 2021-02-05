T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently 0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $130.60. The company report on February 5, 2021 that T-Mobile Caps Best Year Ever in 2020 with Strong Q4 Results, Is the Only National Wireless Provider to Beat Expectations on BOTH Customer Growth and Profitability.

Industry-Leading Customer Growth.

Total net additions of 1.7 million in Q4 2020, best in industry — 5.6 million in full-year 2020, best in industry and highest in four years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7330039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $164.27 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 586.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 7330039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $152.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.81, while it was recorded at 129.27 for the last single week of trading, and 114.04 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $77,466 million, or 41.90% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,623, which is approximately -18.887% of the company’s market cap and around 52.72% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 43,845,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.73 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.61 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 45,692,194 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 70,172,594 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 477,290,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,155,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,981,077 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 11,730,355 shares during the same period.