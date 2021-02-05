Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell -0.82% so far this year. What now?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $38.77 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.01, while the highest price level was $38.93. The company report on February 3, 2021 that NASA Awards Contract to FMI, a Subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems, to Contribute to the Future of Deep Space Exploration.

The period of performance will begin Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, concluding Jan. 19, 2026. This task has a maximum value of $24,000,000.00.

NASA has selected FMI, a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR), for a contract providing thermal protection systems (TPS) to support several emerging missions under the Science Mission Directorate: Mars Sample Return (MSR) Earth Entry Vehicle; MSR Sample Return Lander; and Dragonfly. Each of these projects require ablative TPS materials for ground testing and flight.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.82 percent and weekly performance of 14.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 4578119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $40.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $23 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $50, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.62, while it was recorded at 36.03 for the last single week of trading, and 25.96 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,060 million, or 79.80% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,130,554, which is approximately -3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,263,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.61 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.49 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -16.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 14,727,393 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 20,824,270 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 43,368,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,919,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,451,266 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,784,086 shares during the same period.