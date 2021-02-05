Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] moved up 29.25: Why It’s Important

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 29.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.74. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Soleno Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Webinar on Thursday, February 4, at 12:00 PM ET.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar and provide a corporate update on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, featuring presentations by Dr. Jennifer Miller, from the University of Florida, and Dr. Theresa Strong, from the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. Dr. Miller will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), and data from Soleno’s once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablet. Dr. Strong will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWS families. Soleno’s management team will also provide an update from Soleno’s ongoing Phase III DCCR program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2304231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.84%.

The market cap for SLNO stock reached $220.32 million, with 79.58 million shares outstanding and 66.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 239.19K shares, SLNO reached a trading volume of 2304231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]?

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57.

How has SLNO stock performed recently?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.38. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 32.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.93 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -101.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,960 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]

There are presently around $121 million, or 61.10% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 10,302,602, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,426,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.35 million in SLNO stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $10.06 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 4,782,304 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,155,307 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,145,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,083,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,906 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,299 shares during the same period.