Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] is 67.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] gained 38.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2021 that SINTX Technologies Looks Ahead to 2021 Opportunities and Beyond.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, will celebrate its 25th year in existence in 2021. The Company has a successful track record of more than 35,000 spinal implantations and established leadership in the manufacturing and science of silicon nitride. The Company disclosed its three key areas of focus for 2021, which includes antipathogenic applications, industrial applications, and biomedical opportunities for its silicon nitride and its proprietary formulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased global awareness of the need for antipathogenic masks, medical gowns, IT devices, air filters, and much more. The global reusable mask market is expected to reach $7.08 billion by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Beyond containing viruses and bacteria, the health effects of particulate pollution, dust, and smoke, and respiratory diseases will continue to drive the market for protective face masks. During 2020, SINTX developed and tested antiviral materials, and plans with O2 to release its first consumer mask in 2021. The device is designed to capture and inactivate bacteria and viruses and is undergoing rigorous safety, efficacy, wearability, and washability testing. The R&D that went into developing silicon nitride embedded fabrics applies to other products as well, such as antimicrobial surfaces, and protective medical equipment.

Sintx Technologies Inc. represents 25.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.22 million with the latest information. SINT stock price has been found in the range of $1.90 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 26464228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for SINT stock

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.11. With this latest performance, SINT shares gained by 58.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.39 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -696.23.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -83.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.16. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$171,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 39,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in SINT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $83000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 335,135 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,195 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 35,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 322,671 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,195 shares during the same period.