Friday, February 5, 2021
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 72.78% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, up 11.66%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference February 3-4.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced that it will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health virtual conference, Wednesday, February 3rd and Thursday, February 4th, 2021.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present on Wednesday, February 3rd at 11:30am ET, and host one on one meetings, to discuss SLS-002, Seelos’ intranasal racemic ketamine program which has begun its registrational proof of concept study for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 72.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.92 and lowest of $2.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +110.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 6221386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SEEL stock performed recently?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 86.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.08 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $14 million, or 7.90% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 2,033,020, which is approximately 49.88% of the company’s market cap and around 13.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 591,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 1,489,922 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 713,372 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,998,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,201,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,628 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 130,959 shares during the same period.

