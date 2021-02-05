ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] moved up 22.87: Why It’s Important

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, up 22.87%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Update: ReTo Eco-Solutions Receives Funding with Launch of Second High-Visibility Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone Project.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, announced it received State-backed funding with the launch of its second high-visibility Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone project. The latest project launch follows ReTo’s successful August 2020 launch of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment solution, as part of the Yanqing-to-Chongli Expressway, connecting the two competition zones for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the Yanqing district of Beijing and the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou.

ReTo worked with Tsinghua University Academy of Fine Arts on the latest high-profile, national priority research and development plan for the project. The project features many advanced technology applications in the fields of solid waste utilization, 3-D printing, solar energy utilization, energy storage and luminescent materials. As a national priority scientific research project, it will serve as a core of the Shougang Park, the main venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics, where a series of key events will be held. Under the project plan, ReTo will develop the technology, equipment and special materials, necessary facilities in the park, and the Company will provide ongoing maintenance and management of the eco-friendly solution.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is now 74.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RETO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.20 and lowest of $0.955 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.92, which means current price is +73.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 875.40K shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 2906497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

How has RETO stock performed recently?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.83. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 51.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7544, while it was recorded at 0.9658 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7713 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.56. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$86,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 85,033, which is approximately 126.103% of the company’s market cap and around 55.27% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 83,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in RETO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $47000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 191,831 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 56,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,563 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.