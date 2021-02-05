Quantum Corporation [QMCO] gain 26.63% so far this year. What now?

Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ: QMCO] jumped around 0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.75 at the close of the session, up 8.24%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Quantum Announces Pricing of $90 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (“Quantum”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,138,686 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.85 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Quantum. The gross proceeds to Quantum from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $90 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Quantum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,970,803 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Quantum intends to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness under its senior secured term loan.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Quantum Corporation stock is now 26.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QMCO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.80 and lowest of $7.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.60, which means current price is +26.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 174.07K shares, QMCO reached a trading volume of 5312268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum Corporation [QMCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QMCO shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QMCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for QMCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

How has QMCO stock performed recently?

Quantum Corporation [QMCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, QMCO shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QMCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Corporation [QMCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Corporation [QMCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.52 and a Gross Margin at +42.81. Quantum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum Corporation [QMCO] managed to generate an average of -$6,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.Quantum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quantum Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QMCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Quantum Corporation [QMCO]

There are presently around $235 million, or 80.20% of QMCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QMCO stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 8,547,611, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 6,370,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.37 million in QMCO stocks shares; and TCW GROUP INC, currently with $25.28 million in QMCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Corporation [NASDAQ:QMCO] by around 2,010,260 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 844,949 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 27,453,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,308,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QMCO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,714 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 75,396 shares during the same period.