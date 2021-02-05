Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Stock trading around $167.69 per share: What’s Next?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Qorvo® to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference.

Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced that Company executives are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s web site at the following URL: http://www.qorvo.com (under “Investors”).

Over the last 12 months, QRVO stock rose by 50.64%. The one-year Qorvo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for QRVO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.00 billion, with 114.33 million shares outstanding and 113.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, QRVO stock reached a trading volume of 5442005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $177.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $225, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on QRVO stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRVO shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

QRVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, QRVO shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.96, while it was recorded at 175.43 for the last single week of trading, and 132.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qorvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.27 and a Gross Margin at +42.00. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.32.

Return on Total Capital for QRVO is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.39. Additionally, QRVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] managed to generate an average of $42,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QRVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qorvo Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 15.75%.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,232 million, or 88.70% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,569,891, which is approximately -4.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,018,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in QRVO stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -16.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 9,585,042 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 10,495,051 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 76,719,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,799,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,638 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,270 shares during the same period.