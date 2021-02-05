Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently 4.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 4.24% or 3.4 points to close at $83.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5389261 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.16 Versus $4.61 in 2019, Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of 7.0% on an Organic Basis; Provides 2021 EPS Forecast.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announces its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Comparisons presented in this press release on a “like-for-like” basis reflect pro forma 2019 results, which have been adjusted for the deconsolidation of PMI’s Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc. (RBH), effective March 22, 2019 (the date of deconsolidation). In addition, PMI’s total market share has been restated for previous periods to reflect the deconsolidation. Growth rates presented in this press release on an organic basis reflect currency-neutral underlying results and “like-for-like” comparisons, where applicable. Adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the schedules to this press release.

It opened the trading session at $80.03, the shares rose to $83.69 and dropped to $80.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 8.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, PM reached to a volume of 5389261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $92.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 64.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.46, while it was recorded at 80.37 for the last single week of trading, and 76.68 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.07.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.53. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $97,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 6.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $96,688 million, or 75.30% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,690,096, which is approximately -1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,236,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.97 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -0.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 44,347,355 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 45,074,066 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 1,066,718,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,156,139,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,871,462 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,667,262 shares during the same period.