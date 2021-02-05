Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Stock trading around $3.70 per share: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $3.70 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.53, while the highest price level was $4.06. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Peabody Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72985.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.53 percent and weekly performance of -13.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 182.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 7755418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.95. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.71.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.30. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$32,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $337 million, or 97.20% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,650,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.71 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $22.74 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -4.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 7,331,023 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,171,700 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,647,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,149,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,724 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,507,036 shares during the same period.