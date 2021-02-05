Saturday, February 6, 2021
type here...
Market

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Stock trading around $8.06 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.16%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Party City Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook Ahead of Participation at the ICR Conference.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) updated its outlook for total revenue, brand comparable sales, and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The following are the Company’s updated expectations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020:.

Over the last 12 months, PRTY stock rose by 181.82%. The one-year Party City Holdco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.08. The average equity rating for PRTY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $875.72 million, with 106.71 million shares outstanding and 99.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, PRTY stock reached a trading volume of 4417259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PRTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 342.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Party City Holdco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.67.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 484.06. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$29,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PRTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $415 million, or 47.70% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 12,290,199, which is approximately 15.22% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,386,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.54 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.16 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 31.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 16,743,500 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,783,094 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,959,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,486,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,866,717 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,729,644 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleJP Morgan slashes price target on QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] – find out why.
Next articleMarket Analysts see Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

More articles

Market

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. loss -3.54% or -0.23 points to close at $6.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4966202 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] moved up 13.82: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Predictive Oncology Inc. gained 13.82% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February...
Read more
Market

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] is 54.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 9.82% or 0.11 points to close at $1.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3924791 shares. The company report...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.