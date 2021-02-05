Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Industry

New Street lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $557.27 during the day while it closed the day at $541.22. The company report on February 4, 2021 that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021.

NVIDIA Corporation stock has also gained 4.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVDA stock has inclined by 7.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.51% and gained 3.64% year-on date.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $336.60 billion, with 618.00 million shares outstanding and 593.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 6116559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $594.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cascend Securities raised their target price from $610 to $620. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while New Street analysts kept a Sell rating on NVDA stock. On October 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 565 to 650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 16.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 87.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 530.26, while it was recorded at 530.92 for the last single week of trading, and 463.25 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.61.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 22.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.66. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $202,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 22.05%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $221,662 million, or 68.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,498,024, which is approximately -1.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 44,653,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.17 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.8 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly 0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 12,158,526 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 21,777,739 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 375,624,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,560,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,179,223 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,234,549 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] moved up 13.89: Why It’s Important
Next articleSpirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell -0.82% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Industry

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell -0.82% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $38.77 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] moved up 13.89: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CleanSpark Inc. closed the trading session at $29.92 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.05, while...
Read more
Industry

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] Is Currently 14.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Amplify Energy Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.