MetLife Inc. [MET] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $52

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price surged by 5.12 percent to reach at $2.53. The company report on February 4, 2021 that MetLife, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72441.

A sum of 8085846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.75M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $51.91 and dropped to a low of $49.11 until finishing in the latest session at $51.90.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.57. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $53.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $39 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.80.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.20, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 40.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.39. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $120,388 per employee.

MET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 3.77%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,757 million, or 77.30% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 68,401,513, which is approximately -2.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 66,743,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.16 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 30,853,141 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 41,843,077 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 596,987,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,683,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,009 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,150 shares during the same period.