Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Is Currently 44.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price surged by 44.21 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Introduces Dual-teacher Classroom Learning to Enhance ABC Junior ELT Business’ Long-term Competitive Advantage.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, announced that the Company has introduced dual-teacher classroom learning for ABC junior ELT business to enhance its competitive advantage.The dual-teacher classroom learning integrates the online and offline business, greatly improving the teaching quality of the foreign teachers and enhancing the learning experience of the students.

ABC junior ELT is an independent brand of Meten EdtechX, which focuses on providing junior ELT service for children aged three to 16. After the acquisition of ABC Education Group, a junior ELT service provider operating under the “ABC” brand in 2018, the Company has been constantly upgrading and optimizing its services and products. The business of ABC junior ELT has gradually matured, [and started to show the profitability.

A sum of 34449023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $1.88 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.46. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 50.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 260,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 47,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in METX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 66,640 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 260,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,801 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.