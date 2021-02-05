Maxim Group lifts Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.38%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Accelerating Platform Momentum Drove Third Quarter Revenue of $88.6 Million, Representing 146% Annual Growth.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Revenue Diversification Strategy and Scalable Operating Model Are Continuing to Spur Significant Growth in Overall Profitability and Cash Flow.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock rose by 1163.34%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.5. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.31 billion, with 88.04 million shares outstanding and 85.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 14474596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $60.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 172.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.38. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 49.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 373.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1163.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.12, while it was recorded at 64.48 for the last single week of trading, and 28.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.22. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $68,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

APPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,172 million, or 67.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,437,652, which is approximately 110.163% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,642,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.51 million in APPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $340.35 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -4.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 15,811,584 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 15,355,462 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,874,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,041,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,970,032 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,641,264 shares during the same period.