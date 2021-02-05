Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] is 57.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ: MBII] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 13.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.97. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Marrone Bio Innovations Issues Shareholder Letter.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, released a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Helash.

Dear Shareholders:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1360581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stands at 7.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for MBII stock reached $318.06 million, with 150.23 million shares outstanding and 70.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 355.13K shares, MBII reached a trading volume of 1360581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBII shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBII stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock. On September 04, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for MBII shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has MBII stock performed recently?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.92. With this latest performance, MBII shares gained by 52.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.70 for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3494, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1826 for the last 200 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.19. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBII is now -50.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.55. Additionally, MBII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] managed to generate an average of -$279,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBII.

Insider trade positions for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]

There are presently around $104 million, or 72.20% of MBII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBII stocks are: WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 25,095,634, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, holding 14,303,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.18 million in MBII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.96 million in MBII stock with ownership of nearly -0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ:MBII] by around 1,257,039 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 434,325 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 50,939,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,631,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBII stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,776 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,427 shares during the same period.