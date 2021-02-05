Market cap of VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] reaches 897.59M – now what?

VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: VGAC] closed the trading session at $17.65 on 02/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.25, while the highest price level was $18.16. The company report on February 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE – VGAC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of VG Acquisition Corp. (“VG” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VGAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which VG, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with 23andMe, Inc., a leading consumer genetics and research company, and result in 23andMe, Inc. becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, VG shareholders will retain ownership of only 11% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the VG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, VGAC reached to a volume of 48681419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.20 for VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC], while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading.

4 institutional holders increased their position in VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:VGAC] by around 261,528 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGAC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,528 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.