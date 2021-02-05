Market cap of Precipio Inc. [PRPO] reaches 51.03M – now what?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] traded at a high on 02/04/21, posting a 6.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Precipio Launches COVID-19 Antibody Testing at Point-of-Care.

Following the receipt of FDA EUA by Nirmidas, Precipio begins market roll out to POC.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces that following receipt of an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA by Nirmidas Biotech, Inc., the developer and manufacturer of the COVID-19 antibody test, Precipio has begun to roll out these tests to the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5436912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precipio Inc. stands at 10.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.10%.

The market cap for PRPO stock reached $51.03 million, with 17.23 million shares outstanding and 17.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 850.20K shares, PRPO reached a trading volume of 5436912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has PRPO stock performed recently?

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.98. With this latest performance, PRPO shares gained by 47.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.74 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -423.50.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.28. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$259,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -182.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 261,760, which is approximately 234.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 73,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in PRPO stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.23 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 435,310 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,896 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 103,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,675 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 810 shares during the same period.